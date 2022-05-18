Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,338,000 after purchasing an additional 138,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,803 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,303 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,548,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 119,518 shares during the period. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

