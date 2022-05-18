Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Christian Asmar Buys 250,000 Shares

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AVID stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.03. 327,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,492. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Avid Technology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avid Technology by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 327.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

