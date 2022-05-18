Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.06

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.65. Aware shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 14,650 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 33.01%.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 187,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,759.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

