Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AYRWF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of AYRWF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.