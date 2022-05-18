Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 102.28%.

AYTU stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 273,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 335,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aytu BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

