Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 648,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Shares of BCH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 115,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $22.74.
Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Banco de Chile by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Banco de Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.
