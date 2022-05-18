Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 23,746 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $698,132.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $731,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,874.40.

On Monday, February 28th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70.

DCOM stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after buying an additional 1,356,160 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth $8,237,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $193,793,000 after buying an additional 119,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 191,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 95,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

