Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.89.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. 9,972,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,715,708. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

