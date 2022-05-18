BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) to announce sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $4.57 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $18.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.03. 865,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.47. BCE has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 110.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

