Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.15-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.63 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $275.63.

BDX traded down $5.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.56. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 386,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 153,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 198,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

