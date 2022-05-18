Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Releases Earnings Results

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.
NASDAQ:BNTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
About Benitec Biopharma (Get Rating)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
