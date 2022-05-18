Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Releases Earnings Results

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ:BNTC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

