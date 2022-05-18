Bernd Greifeneder Sells 6,927 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE DT traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.12. 6,986,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. increased its position in Dynatrace by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. now owns 907,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,748,000 after purchasing an additional 341,450 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after buying an additional 181,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

