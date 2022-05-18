BHPCoin Trading 33.7% Higher Over Last Week (BHP)

BHPCoin (BHP) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $120,936.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,124.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.97 or 0.00716557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.00497472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,104.49 or 1.68375751 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008906 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

