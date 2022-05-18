Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Releases Earnings Results

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS.

NASDAQ:BPTH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,254. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $22.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.75.

BPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

