BiShares (BISON) Price Tops $0.0400

BiShares (BISON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, BiShares has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. BiShares has a market capitalization of $17,261.18 and approximately $25.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiShares coin can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,124.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.97 or 0.00716557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.08 or 0.00497472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00034277 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,104.49 or 1.68375751 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008906 BTC.

BiShares Coin Profile

BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BiShares

