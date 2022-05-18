Bitcoin Incognito Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $13,689.28 and approximately $20.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

