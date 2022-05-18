BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,503.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $23,503.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.88 or 0.00351362 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00062980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00066853 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,175,982,031 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

