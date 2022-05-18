BitDAO Market Capitalization Hits $480.14 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $480.14 million and approximately $37.62 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,686.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00650187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00475284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,458.79 or 1.86734062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008932 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

