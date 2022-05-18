BitMart Token (BMX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.02 Million

BitMart Token (BMX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,282.45 or 1.00007680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002225 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001708 BTC.

BitMart Token Coin Profile

BitMart Token (BMX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

