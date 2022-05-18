Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. Black Knight has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Black Knight by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

