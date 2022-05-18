B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.57

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 45016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMRRY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 600 ($7.40) in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

