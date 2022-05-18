BOMB (BOMB) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $358,985.61 and approximately $170,466.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,188.75 or 0.99687682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00035668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000962 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,161 coins and its circulating supply is 893,373 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.