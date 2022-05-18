Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.20 Per Share

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BMT opened at GBX 1,650 ($20.34) on Wednesday. Braime Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,450 ($17.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,600 ($32.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of £23.76 million and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,855.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,111.59.

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Asia. It also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork products. The company was formerly known as T.F.

