Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT) Raises Dividend to GBX 8.20 Per Share

Braime Group PLC (LON:BMT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Braime Group’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:BMT opened at GBX 1,650 ($20.34) on Wednesday. Braime Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,450 ($17.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,600 ($32.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of £23.76 million and a P/E ratio of 31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,855.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,111.59.
About Braime Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
Receive News & Ratings for Braime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.