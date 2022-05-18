Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14.

Brigham Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 106.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.96. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

