Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Down 21.5% in April

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 645,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 822,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
BWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
