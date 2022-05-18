Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Down 21.5% in April

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 645,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 822,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

