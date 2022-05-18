Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) will post $82.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.52 billion and the highest is $84.98 billion. Apple posted sales of $81.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $394.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.17 billion to $402.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $420.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $404.18 billion to $428.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $8.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.82. The company had a trading volume of 109,368,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,154,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

