Brokerages Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) will report $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $60,000.00. Allogene Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year sales of $170,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60,000.00 to $240,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.17 million, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $8.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

