Brokerages Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $137.11

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 30,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.57, for a total transaction of $3,289,275.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,055,663.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock worth $20,211,002 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.