Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT at $69.50

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of LSCC traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $48.95. 1,714,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,210. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $626,704.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 356,843 shares of company stock valued at $19,620,968. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

