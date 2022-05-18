Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) PT at $12.71

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SHO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,292,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 97.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 48.4% during the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,521,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,644 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

