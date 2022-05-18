Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target Lowered to €19.50 at Barclays

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €20.00 ($20.83) to €19.50 ($20.31) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BZZUY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €33.00 ($34.38) to €29.00 ($30.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.44) to €18.00 ($18.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $$8.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

