Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,220,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.91. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.76 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $156.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

