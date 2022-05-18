Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in April

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,400 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 128.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDPYF. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.97.

CDPYF stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

