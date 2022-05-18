Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 53,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

Shares of APAM opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.19%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

