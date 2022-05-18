Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $616,000 Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.51. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

