Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

