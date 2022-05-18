Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $794,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

NYSE:HRL opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

