Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 20,029 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Teck Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 143,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

