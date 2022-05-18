Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) will announce $21.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.00 million and the lowest is $19.87 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $75.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $84.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $193.86 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $248.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 618,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,936. The company has a market capitalization of $448.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 202,344 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.