Celtic (LON:CCP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.93

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.93 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.60). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.60), with a volume of 750 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celtic from GBX 143 ($1.76) to GBX 156 ($1.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.71. The company has a market capitalization of £122.79 million and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

