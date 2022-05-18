Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Centene were worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Centene by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

NYSE:CNC opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

