Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 271,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. 35,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,054. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,241,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after buying an additional 313,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,188,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 334,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 842,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 68,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGAU shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

