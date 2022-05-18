Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) were up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.