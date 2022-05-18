Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) were up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 890 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
A number of analysts recently commented on IPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.
The company has a current ratio of 14.57, a quick ratio of 14.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 676,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPSC)
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
