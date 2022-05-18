CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) COO Sells $79,254.00 in Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CEVA stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 222,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,055. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.79 million, a PE ratio of 328.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.77%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

