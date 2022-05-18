ChartEx Market Capitalization Tops $61,373.63 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $61,373.63 and approximately $1,317.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.35 or 0.00520290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00034580 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.72 or 1.65273500 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

About ChartEx

