Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.36

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.36 and last traded at $78.84, with a volume of 289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $749.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chase in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chase by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Chase by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

