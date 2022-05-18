Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $78.36

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.36 and last traded at $78.84, with a volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $749.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,252,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Chase by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 326,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $2,505,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 196,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $1,742,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

