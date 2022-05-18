Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.47.
