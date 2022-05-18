China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Resources Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS CRPJY remained flat at $$27.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. China Resources Power has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

