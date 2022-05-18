Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Raised by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,744,000 after acquiring an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,224,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,763. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

